Comfortably cool weather kicks off your Wednesday as temperatures settle into the mid 50s across Acadiana. A few areas of fog are possible during the early morning hours. Unlike yesterday, sunshine will be abundant through the day with a warm afternoon ahead. High temperatures after expected to near 80° later today, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year. There is no threat for rain today.
A Cool Morning is Followed by a Warm and Sunny Afternoon
Abbeville53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous