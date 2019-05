Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Your Wednesday morning could be the last time Acadiana sees "cool" temperatures for quite some time as we dip into the low to mid 60s across the area. Today looks slightly hotter as highs range in the upper 80s during the afternoon but we continue to see lower than normal humidity levels. Sunshine stays plentiful with a few more clouds later today as rain chances remain minimal.