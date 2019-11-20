A Chilly and Foggy Morning with Another Very Warm Afternoon Ahead

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new rice agreement with South Korea means good news for Louisiana.

Under the agreement, which goes into affect January 1, South Korea will provide access for 132,304 tons of U.S. rice annually. This gives the United States the greatest volume of guaranteed rice market access in South Korea ever with a value of approximately $110 million each year. Additionally, the agreement provides U.S. suppliers with enhanced disciplines related to administration of the U.S. country-specific quota.

Congressman Clay Higgins said this about the agreement, “Louisiana is one of the largest producers and exporters of rice in the United States. Since 2017, my office has worked closely with President Trump and his administration to prioritize new export agreements for rice and other agricultural commodities. This agreement to expand market access for rice is a win for South Louisiana farmers, millers, and ports. I’m grateful that the President and his administration are putting America First and working to deliver stronger trade opportunities for American industry.”