Fog is a bit more widespread and thicker this Wednesday morning. Locally dense fog is possible too with visibility dropping to 1/4 of a mile in certain areas. Otherwise, we’re starting off with chilly temperatures in the mid 40s but much warmer weather is expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some isolated backyards seeing the 80s! The record high in Lafayette is 84° that was set in 1933.
A Chilly and Foggy Morning with Another Very Warm Afternoon Ahead
Abbeville64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
