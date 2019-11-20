Live Now
A Chilly and Foggy Morning with Another Very Warm Afternoon Ahead

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Fog is a bit more widespread and thicker this Wednesday morning. Locally dense fog is possible too with visibility dropping to 1/4 of a mile in certain areas. Otherwise, we’re starting off with chilly temperatures in the mid 40s but much warmer weather is expected for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some isolated backyards seeing the 80s! The record high in Lafayette is 84° that was set in 1933.

