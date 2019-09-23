‘A big inconvenience’, residents speak out after Eunice post office closure

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The temporary mobile unit will be opening outside the post office to assist customers.

The mobile unit will provide a window service to distribute packages to customers who arrive with valid ID.

ORIGINAL: Eunice residents have been going to their city’s post office all day on Monday only to be greeted by a locked door. Something many residents are calling an inconvenience.

“You know there are checks I need to deposit, there are bills that I need to pay and it’s just unfortunate that we had no warning about it or anything,” said resident, Joe Veillon.

The only warning residents did receive? A message hung on the post office doors. It says the office is closed due to safety concerns. It also tells people that all package pick-up and PO box operations would be moved to the Lawtell post office.

Some residents say they wish the office could have just moved locations within the city.

“Seems like there are enough empty buildings in Eunice that they could have switched it over to one. I realize they have security concerns, but still and all, it would have been nice to switch it to a building here in Eunice,” said Felicia Wiggins.

She says she’ll now have to travel half an hour to make a trip to the post office. “My GPS is telling me 15 minutes. So that’s 30 minutes basically back and forth out of my day.”

On top of that extra travel, she says the limited hours at the Lawtell post office just won’t work. “We’re going to Lawtell, but they close between 12 and 1. So yeah, that’s pretty tough.”

And Eunice resident, Jeff Jackson agrees, “You’d think they’d have somebody open in the noon hour because a lot of us are working, so we can only come at certain times. And if you get off at five o’clock, I mean, how can you make it here?”

News 10 reached out to the USPS to see if the Lawtell office would extend hours during the Eunice closure. We have not received a response.