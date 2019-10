Firefighters responded to an unattended pot of grease left on a stove Saturday in Carencro.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. in the 400 block of Louveteau Road, at a mobile home.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

(Photo: Carencro Fire Department)

Carencro firefighters said they were assisted by Scott and Lafayette Fire Departments in bringing the fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries or any neighboring homes damaged by the fire.