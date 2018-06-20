911 phone scam targets Ville Platte resident

UPDATE: Evangeline Parish 911 services have confirmed that if 911 does call you to make sure you answer in the case of an emergency. They have said that Bertrand received multiple call backs from 911, but didn’t answer. 911 does call you back after an accidental 911 call. You should always answer if 911 does call you back.

Ville Platte Police, Acadian Ambulance, and other first responders showed up to James Bertrand’s business saying he called 911.

Turns out, it was a phone scam.

Bertrand says, “I was sitting right here. The phone rang. I pick it up. They say this is 911, what’s your emergency. I say I don’t have no emergency. Well we just got a call that you have an emergency.”

Bertrand thinks this particular scam is targeting the elderly.

He showed up to work for a normal business day and had first responders show up saying he called 911, but he didn’t.

“The police department first, and then the paramedic just parked right here and they come into the office and they ask me where’s the emergency… I said there’s no emergency,” Bertrand adds.

Brandon Angelle, an advanced repair agent with the Best Buy Geek Squad, says they get calls from customers complaining of phone scams targeting the elderly.

Angelle says, “We do get calls from several customers. I’m not quite sure of the actual number. But it is definitely something that’s out there.. it’s.. prevalent. Unfortunately, a lot of elderly tend to get broiled in this scam.”

Bertrand believes the scammer hacked into his phone and called 911.

“A person that was doing the scam intercepted my phone and called 911,” Bertrand says.

This phone scam not only worried Bertrand, but it was a false call for both law enforcement and first responders.

“You spend time with 911, police department had to come over here, and the paramedic… you spend money,” adds Bertrand.

The Geek Squad does recommend you don’t answer any phone calls you may not recognize or don’t give out any personal information to someone you don’t know.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, email me at SMasters@klfy.com.