90 Plus: "Whatever I have done has been okay with me"

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Pauline Taylor says she doesn't feel any different being 99 years old.

"I feel good. I have colds and things like that but normally I feel good," she says.

Taylor says she enjoys getting out and going places instead of staying home.

"I enjoy playing bingo. I have a lot of fun," she says.

Taylor is at peace with how she lived her life.

She says her life lessons gave her what she needed to survive.

"Whatever I have done has been okay with me. I have been successful in doing it. I worked all my life and raised my daughter. I have a beautiful family, grandson, grandchildren, and granddaughters," says Taylor.

She was born in Pennsylvania and was eight days old when her mother died.

Taylor was sent to Baltimore to live with her grandmother who also passed away.

