90 Plus: “The reward is in giving not receiving.”

94-year-old James Evans understands what it means to live life and enjoy it.



” The greatest joy I have found is surprising people with extravagant giving; giving them more than they were expecting,” he says.

Evans is an author of three books —- from memoirs to lessons learned.

He says in Ohio he actually went into the ministry.

Eventually earning a degree in theology.



Today he pastors once a month and works with epiphany and Kiros prison ministries helping those in difficult times.

“I had a wife who supported my ministry, and she made it possible for who I am today,” Evans explains.

Evans also studied horticulture and botany; it’s a passion he’s deeply rooted in.



He says he even worked in construction.

Evans says he retired in Ruston where he left seeds — well planted.

“For 23 years we had an orchard in Ruston,” he says.

Just when there seems to be no more a man can do — leave it to Evans to prove that wrong.

He says in world war two he was a paratrooper scout leader and a machine gun squad leader.



” I jumped out a plane 14 times,” Evans recalls.

He says while in the military he served in Germany as an honor guard for the army general Dwight D. Eisenhower.

” Responsibility was to honor any special dignitary who showed up,” says Evans.

He says when it’s all said and done — he found that volunteering is where true fulfillment can be found.



Oh, there’s one more thing…he’s also a court-appointed special advocate for CASA

” The reward is in giving not receiving. When you give yourself to people life is much better,” Evans says.



