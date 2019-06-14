90 Plus: Rodolphe Fabre

Rodolphe Fabre is the oldest Active Purple Heart Recipient in the State of Louisiana. He’s 101-years-old and was born in Vermilion Parish.

Fabre says he enlisted in the Army in 1940 at the age of 22-years-old.

“I was sworn in Jackson Mississippi at a post office,” Fabre said.

Fabre’s says his first job was driving the battalion commander around while also teaching French.

When a position became available at Camp Beauregard, Louisiana.

Fabre wanted to go there. “He said ‘You’re not going to finish teaching French?'”



Two years later he found himself on a military base in Missouri.

“I tell them to cease fire, they were firing a dud; killed seven or eight guys. Those shells, instead of going straight, they go flip flop.”

When Fabre was overseas, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge against German forces trying to make a last ditch effort to turn around the war.

“My sergeant was the only one alive when I got there as a replacement,” he said.

For his military service, Fabre was awarded many medals including the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Eventually, Fabre returned to Louisiana where family life awaited him. “I enjoyed going dancing with my wife. She died in 2004.”

Fabre is the father of five children- a son and four and daughters.

Simple put, Fabre said he’s grateful for the life he was given and how he was able to live it.

“I am,” said Fabre.

