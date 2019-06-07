90 Plus: Melvin Placide

To understand 96-year-old Melvin Placide, of New Iberia, one has to start from Melvin’s beginnings.



“I use to deliver oysters and hot bread for $2 per week on foot,” he said.

Melvin eventually got a job selling cars. He recalled going to deal with a complaint about a car he sold to a man.

“When I got there, his wife was in the garage. She said there’s nothing wrong with that car. He just wants you to listen to some of his bluegrass music,” he said.

Melvin retired from that job after 28 years. He said he also worked for a local radio station.”I always gave the weather. They would be fishing on Saturdays and would be glad to listen to my weather forecast.”

He says in 1956, he graduated from a broadcast coaching school in New York City -he says that was some time ago .



“I went there with a doctor who was going that way. He wanted me to go with him. Finally, I stayed four years,” he said, He has two children and a step-daughter. Melvin says his one son passed away about 23 years ago.

“He went to Southern University as an electrical engineer for General Motors. He got that letter from general motors. He was so excited that he was hired.”

Melvin Placide says he enjoys his life. He also says there’s one thing he has no tolerance for.

“Gossip. I don’t care for gossip and I don’t do gossip.”

