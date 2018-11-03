90 Plus: “I love life”

Bercis Ovunc says she’s reached 90 years old by focusing on her heath.

Bercis is from Turkey. “In Turkish, it’s Bercis Ovunc pronounced ‘urr vunk’ but I have been Ovunc for the last 53 years,” she said.

She said her late-husband was a researcher at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “We grew up in the same area. He use to sail and I use to swim. It was beautiful. Everybody use to say Bercis is swimming and he’s following,” she said.

As a matter of fact, they moved moved to Lafayette after he worked on a research project in Canada. “We said, why don’t we go the United States and seek a life?”

Bercis admits once in Lafayette the heat, the flat landscape took some getting used to. Her husband was working and her young daughter was nicely find her way. “I was completely out of place. So I started to learn to cook and bake,” she said.

Her father was a doctor of medicine. She was one of five children. She explains that she was somewhat of a tomboy. “I’m still trying to climb my trees in my yard,” she said. “I have orange trees. I still try to climb them.”

She attributes the health she enjoys at 90 years old to a healthy lifestyle. At 70, it’s was suggested she get a knee replacement. “I never had it. I still have my own,” she said. “I’m taking them with me to God.”

She said she swims 50 laps three times a week. “I also ride the bicycle every day,” she added. Bercis says she’s grateful for her life and the enthusiasm to live it. “I love life.”