90 Plus: 'Have a good heart'

A former Iberia Parish Police juror and city councilman says there nothing in his life he would do over.

"Anything I wanted to do I tried to do. I just went ahead and get at it," says Ovide Lancon, who is 96 and a half and still counting. "Life is going to come to you. You don't have to start looking for it."

More or less, that's how Ovide lives his life. He says his move to retirement home was his and his alone.

"I think I was 90 or 91. I was the only one left in the neighborhood," he said. "I said I think I'm going somewhere else. I just packed up and came over here."

He says life has been an adventure. He served his country as a Navy aircraft carrier in WWII.

"When you were in battle you never saw anything but you can feel the rocking of the ship," he said.

After the war, he built vessels in a shipyard before returning to Iberia Parish to work in the oil field.



"I thought I wanted to do stuff like painting houses and carpentry," says Lancon. I" did that for a few years but ended up going back to the oil field."

Lancon said he was born into a busy house of 12 siblings- six girls and six boys.

"I often use to say momma delivered her own kids; we had so many."

He said he father use to remind him for what important in life.



"Don't fall in love with material things because it's not yours, and he was right," Lancon said.

He and his five had five children of their own. His wife passed way nine years ago.

"Both of us were born in the country. That's where I met her," he said.

He said he considers his life a good one, and he doesn't worry about tomorrow.

Lancon lives for today and does it with a smile.

"Have a good heart. Don't ever pass someone by if you think you can help them," he said. Don't frown. Smile. I guarantee you that a smile will stay with you."