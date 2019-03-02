90: Plus: “Happy Mardi Gras and be you. Be nice and quiet and follow the law.”

Mardi Gras is a chance to have fun.

But for Morris Thomas, as a young man, free time was dedicated to work.

“I was working. I take it like a hobby we call that in French,” he says.

Thomas says he always took part in the Mardi Gras festivities.

Being 92 may have put a bit of a damper on his physical abilities, but not enough to keeping him at bay.

“But the old boy slowed down with age that goes with the territory,” he explains.

Thomas has two brothers and three sisters.

He remembers horses and mules being used to pull the mardi gras floats.

“It was beautiful in those days,” he recalls.

Thomas says he goes to the parades every year.

One year he represented River Oaks Retirement Manor as the community’s Mardi Gras king.

Being born and raised in Lafayette that meant a lot.

“Born and raised the back of Girard park when you go around we were right there. Girard was a farmer. All over it was a farm there,” Thomas explains.

He has one son, one grandson and two great-grandsons.

He says he remembers Mardi Gras and all the beads you can catch.

“In that time I was young and we couldn’t catch them we were too short,” he says.

Mardi Gras has a special place in his Thomas’ heart.

He hopes the long-loved tradition finds in a place in yours.

“Happy Mardi Gras and be you. Be nice and quiet and follow the law,” he says.

Thomas is a U.S. Navy veteran he also enjoys going to trail rides and dancing.

