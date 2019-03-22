90 Plus: Geneva Haymark

Geneva Haymark said she has no qualms about being 96.

In fact, for her it’s not half bad.

“ I walk with walker, other than that, I’m fine, “ she said.

Being okay and happy is what keeps her quick on her feet.

The mother of two children said her daughter passed away some years ago.

“ I made everything she wore through her first pregnancy, “ Haymark said. “ She was a drum major in high school. I made all her costumes. “

Geneva moved from Lake Charles to Lafayette to be closer to her son. She admits being spoiled…just a bit.

“ He brings me all kinds of things. He keeps me in candy, cookies and ice cream. “

She said he also brings her a lot of what she especially loves most, coloring books.

Gevena loves to color. For her, it can be quite peaceful and relaxing, she said.

Born into a small family with only two siblings, Geneva said she remembers life differently back then.

“ We used to never lock our doors. We used to go out of town for a weekend. My mother would never lock the door. You don’t do that today. “

She said she met her husband in school. The couple were high school sweethearts.

“ I fell in love with my husband. We went together two years in high school, “ she said. “ He went into the service, the Navy. “

When he came home three years later, they got married.

“ We lived happily until he passed away 30 years later. I’ve been a widow since I was 50 years old, “ Geneva said.

For her, many things have changes, but not family, she said.

For Geneva, what gives life is life.