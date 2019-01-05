90 Plus: Ella Mae Prejean

The new year symbolizes new hopes and new dreams. A woman from Ridge celebrates her 100th birthday this month and will make a journey from Lake Charles to celebrate with her family.

“I can do anything I want to do with patience,” said Emma Mae Prejean.

For Prejean, aging is a process that is refined by faith.

“Every day you learn something new, especially when you are connected to God. I gave my life to God a long time ago.”

Prejean said in life you never get everything that you want. She said she’s learned that life is about being content with where you’ve been and what you have.

“That word ‘want’, you always want but have to make yourself satisfied,” she said.

Prejean comes from a large family, born one of seven girls and five boys.

Born and raised in Ridge, she said she appreciates what a farming life has taught her.

She said her mother was good at keeping a busy house in order.

“You would look at my mother’s eyes and you would move just by the wat she looked at you,” she said.

Prejean’s husband passed away years ago when her only son was in the military.

“My husband worked for Southern Pacific. We had a beautiful life together.”

She worked in her youngers years and also did missionary work.

“If you are a child of God, you want to work for him. You go where there is work to be done. I’d drop by your house, clean it and leave. They would say let give you something. I would say nothing.’

And she says she meant nothing.

Prjejean says in order to truly live a prosperous life, you have to live a life of faith.

“He said you are nothing. You can’t do nothing without me and that’s true,” she said.