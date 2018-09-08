Marie Ardoin said she lives the simple life, surrounded by portraits of times gone by.

She said, she's "just 90", so there so reason to stop keeping busy in her yard and garden.

The pictures line her shelves are always within arms' reach.

"I would say I'm the longest living in my family."

Ardoin was an only child."And you know I was spoiled," she said jokingly.

After marriage, she said she soon started a family. The mother of three children would eventually have to raise them after husband passed away at age 43.

"I sewed a lot. I did all their wardrobes," she said.

As the children grew, the size of Ardoin's family grew.

She said her "Ah-ha" moment came to her as her close friends began to pass away, especially her next door neighbors who she shared so much time with.

"My life changed a lot. We had that closeness. I had no sisters or brothers, you see," she said.

She said if given the chance to do something over again, she would continue her education after high school and pursue a career.

"I always thought about nursing, but never ventured into that," she said. "I got married instead."

After many life lessons, Ardoin said she wants to remind others that you only have one life.

"They don't realize that life is passing by. They're focusing on the wrong things," she said. "The jobs get more of their attention than family."