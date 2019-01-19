90 Plus: “Do the right thing”

In about a week, Paula Vincent Broussard, of Crowley, will celebrate her 100th birthday.

She’s a woman of few words that speak volumes. She said life for her is about enjoying the family she created.

Born on January 26, 1919, Broussard grew up in Maurice.

“We lived in an average house. It’s not there anymore. It was out in the country,” Broussard said.



She met the love of her life and went off to create a home of her own. Say said she met her husband many years ago at a social gathering.

“It was probably at a dance. It’s been so long, you know?”



She said her husband, who passed away, always provided a house to live in and food on the table.

She said they weren’t rich, but they always had what they needed.

She even remembers how she enjoyed music, French music in particular.



As for dancing, that’s another story.

Broussard says she lived by faith and that is how she taught her four children to live.

She has 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren.

Broussard advice for life is the same advice she shares with her own.

“Do right. Do the right thing,” she said.