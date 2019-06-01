90 Plus: Carolyn Leward

“Do what you want to do, I think. I do more or less,” this week’s 90 Plus said.



Carolyn Lewald is originally from New Orleans but has lived in New Iberia since 1940.



“My husband moved here. He grew up here,” she said. Carolyn says she was in the retail business.

Her husband opened a store called Lewald’s. They operated three locations in New Iberia.

Before that, she says she just enjoyed her downtime.

"For a while, I didn't do anything but play golf and bridge and have a good time," she said. Carolyn is the mother of two, a son and a daughter. She says her daughter, who was a metal sculptor, recently passed away.



“She was an artist on my door there’s some of her work. My son lives in Minneapolis.”



Carolyn says she practices the Jewish faith and enjoys sharing her faith with others.

“But we don’t have many people here anymore. We used to have a big congregation but it dwindled.”



She said she was also once exercise instructor.



Even today, she puts her health and physical well-being at the forefront of her life.



She goes on walks every day and sticks to a healthy diet. She says she knows that’s been the key to her longevity.



“I don’t eat fatty foods, sausage and stuff like that,” she said.

When its all said and done, she says she’s lived how she wanted.

Except for one thing- she wishes she would have furthered her education.



“Finish college. That’s all I didn’t do that I wanted to. But that’s water under the bridge.”



