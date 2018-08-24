90 Plus: 'Behind every storm there's a rainbow'

Marie Butler Moses revels in being 91 years old.

She said she's proud of where she's been and excited about where she's going.

Moses lives life as if time has no boundaries.

"I was telling my granddaughter this morning that it's hard for me to sit at home," she said.

Moses said she's traveled to every state in the U.S. If she didn't have to fly, she would travel to other countries.

She said one day she'll give flying a try.

"You didn't go right into the airport in those years. I kissed the ground and I didn't realize that I had to get another plane to get to Lafayette," she said.

Moses has three children. Her husband, Leroy, passed away 12 years ago.

She spent a great deal of her career in education. Moses said she was fortunate in her early years to attend a private school.

"You're not going to believe it was $2.50 per month to go to that school," she said. "I was fortunate that my parents put me there."

Moses served as the school principal at Our Lady of the Rosary in Jeanerette.

She said she taught at Trinity Elementary as one of the first African American educators when it integrated in 1965.

"The upper campus was Mercy and they changed it to Trinity," said Moses. "I went there and I was teaching math and science. Those were the wonderful days. That's when I had the opportunity to meet Jeff Landry. Everybody now who is somebody, I was fortunate enough to meet them."

Moses said she lives her life as she chooses. Her advice for generations to follow? She said behind every storm there's a rainbow.

"Even though you may not have what other children have. You have life, and as long as there is life you have hope," Moses said.