90 Plus: Anita Guidry

At 99 years old, Anita Guidry sees life for what it is.

“I feel fine just good,” she said. Born in Church Point, Anita is one of eight children.

She was born second to last.

“We always had something to do and something good to eat by mother.”

Anita keeps a picture of her mother close by. In fact, that’s her mother is on the the cover of a cookbook written by Anita.

Many of the receipes were handed down from her mother.

“Everything I ever did with baking and all that kind of stuff.”

Anita said she and her late-husband had five children.

The kids are of course all grown, but memories of their youth linger on.



“They played when they were young. When they went to school they got big and they all got good grades.

For Guidry, age is truly nothing but a number.

“I cant do anything about it, so I have to live with it. I take it as it is,” she said.