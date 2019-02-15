90 Plus: 95-year-old New Iberia resident devotes life to volunteerism

Elsa Gensert says she feels pretty at the age of 95 years old. “When I wake up in the morning and nothing hurts it’s a good day.”

Elsa says she was born in New Orleans and lived in Texas for about 45 years. She moved to New Iberia to be close to her daughter. “When my husband retired from the service he went to work at NASA and that was an exciting time in our life.”

She’s the mother of two; a son and daughter. “This is when they went to the World Series. This is all my grandkids of my son.”

In terms of work, Elsa dedicated most of her life to volunteering. She volunteered at the library and she taught phonics. “If you keep busy, you don’t have a chance to think about all the personal things maybe. That’s a good thing to keep busy.”

Elsa says she is fascinated with people and how they live life — especially New Iberians. “There isn’t anything that’s been invented that they don’t have a party for, I mean they really are. They celebrate everything.”

Elsa is also a collector of sorts. She has a Hummel figurine collection and books. “Having that book in front of you to see the words.”

Here are hers: “I think if people would listen more rather than talk, it would be better.”