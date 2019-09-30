9-year-old suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after ATV crash in St. Mary Parish

A 9-year-old boy is at a local hospital after an ATV crash late Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Hwy. 83, south of Glencoe in St. Mary Parish.

According to St. Mary Parish Fire Chief Clarence Clark, a preliminary investigation has revealed that the 9-year-old boy was on the ATV with his father, on the highway when something went wrong that caused life-threatening injuries to the boy.

The 9-year-old was taken by med-flight to a hospital.

His father reportedly received only minor injuries, Clark said.

The investigation is on-going.