Local

9-year-old shot in Eunice

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2018 02:35 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2018 02:37 PM CDT

A 9-year-old was shot and injured Sunday in Eunice, according to Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

The shooting happened about 11:00 a.m. on Mill Street near its intersection with Acadia. 

The child was not the intended target, Fontenot said. 

Victim was rushed to local hospital where the condition is unknown at this time.

Developing story. More to follow. 

