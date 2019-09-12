80% Chance for Tropical Development, Models Shift East
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor an area of showers and storms associated with a tropical wave that is located north of Haiti. This disturbance is currently moving to the northwest towards Florida. The NHC has increased the likelihood to 80% that at least a tropical depression will form in the next 5 days and possibly Tropical Storm Humberto.
Tropical models have shifted further east compared to yesterday. As of this morning, the spaghetti plots forecast this disturbance moving over Florida where it would barley reach the eastern Gulf, where other models have the system staying in the Atlantic, just offshore of Florida. All models further organize this system as it strengthens into a Tropical Storm. These current forecast tracks are best case scenario for our areas as any major impacts would stay well east of Acadiana if a system were to form. Additional moisture in the atmosphere will increase rain chances Sunday and Monday but any impacts should remain minimal. Considering the disorganization of the system and uncertainty of the forecast we need to stay vigilant and track this disturbance closely throughout its lifespan.
Further east in the Atlantic Ocean, one tropical wave is being tracked as well by the NHC. This has a 40% threat of developing at this time but we will need to monitor these as they move west. Some models show further development in the next 1-2 weeks.