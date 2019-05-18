8 minute vehicle chase lands Lafayette couple in jail on drugs, other charges

A man and woman from Lafayette were arrested Friday morning after leading State Police on a pursuit from Lacassine to Lake Charles.

It happened around 9:20 a.m., when a Trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on the I-10 North Frontage Road about 2 miles east of Iowa LA.

According to police, the driver identified as 30-year-old Kenneth Joseph Batiste of Lafayette, refused to stop and led Troopers on a pursuit that traveled west on LA Hwy 3258 towards the city of Iowa.

Batiste committed several traffic violations as he traveled through the city of Iowa in an attempt to elude Troopers and before being taken into custody on Delcomme Street in Lake Charles.

The pursuit lasted about 8 minutes, police said.

A passenger, identified as 33-year-old Lynda Matrell Batiste of Lafayette, was also placed under arrest and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Kenneth Batiste was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics (marijuana), possession of promethazine, crossing the median, and driving left of center.

Charges listed are pending for Jefferson Davis Parish.

Lynda Batiste was charged with possession of Schedule 1 narcotics (marijuana) and possession of promethazine.

Charges listed are pending for Jefferson Davis Parish.

No injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged, police said.

