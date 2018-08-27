7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) - The 7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival returns this weekend to the city of Rayne.
Creole Renaissance Festival
7th Annual
SATURDAY, Sept. 1, 2018
Rayne Civic Center & Pavilion
210 Frog Festival Dr.
Rayne, Louisiana
INFO/TICKETS:
WEBSITE: creolerenaissance.com
FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/CreoleRenaissanceFestival
Or purchase tickets here:
Showclix.com/event/creolerenaissancefestival2018
Info: 337-205-3248
****RV/Overnight Parking AVAILABLE ****
Monday-Friday 9am-4pm/Pick up permit at City Hall:
P.O. Box 69 / 801 The Boulevard, Rayne, LA
After 4pm/weekends/Pick up permit at:
Rayne Police Department
200 Oak St, Rayne, LA
-Authentic Creole Food
-Inside the Civic Center
-Doors open @ 12
-1st ever battle of the bands with a chance to win $500 cash & a spot on the festival next year
-9 great bands:
Beau Bayou
Dexter Ardoin
Rosie Ledet
Mike Broussard
Leon Chavis
Wayne Singleton
JPaul Jr
Chris Ardoin
Keith Frank
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Expert meet at new UN-hosted talks about 'killer robots'
- Police: Tesla driver arrested after crashing into firetruck
- Four people arrested, accused of burning home down for insurance money
- Verizon makes changes as lawmakers decry firefighters' woes