RAYNE, La. (KLFY) - The 7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival returns this weekend to the city of Rayne.

Creole Renaissance Festival

7th Annual

SATURDAY, Sept. 1, 2018

Rayne Civic Center & Pavilion

210 Frog Festival Dr.

Rayne, Louisiana

INFO/TICKETS:

WEBSITE: creolerenaissance.com

FACEBOOK:

https://www.facebook.com/CreoleRenaissanceFestival

Or purchase tickets here:

Showclix.com/event/creolerenaissancefestival2018

Info: 337-205-3248

****RV/Overnight Parking AVAILABLE ****

Monday-Friday 9am-4pm/Pick up permit at City Hall:

P.O. Box 69 / 801 The Boulevard, Rayne, LA

After 4pm/weekends/Pick up permit at:

Rayne Police Department

200 Oak St, Rayne, LA

-Authentic Creole Food

-Inside the Civic Center

-Doors open @ 12

-1st ever battle of the bands with a chance to win $500 cash & a spot on the festival next year

-9 great bands:

Beau Bayou

Dexter Ardoin

Rosie Ledet

Mike Broussard

Leon Chavis

Wayne Singleton

JPaul Jr

Chris Ardoin

Keith Frank