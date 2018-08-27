Live Now
7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival

7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival

The 7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival returns this weekend to the city of Rayne. 

SATURDAY, Sept. 1, 2018

Rayne Civic Center & Pavilion 

210 Frog Festival Dr. 

Rayne, Louisiana 

INFO/TICKETS

WEBSITE: creolerenaissance.com

FACEBOOK: 

https://www.facebook.com/CreoleRenaissanceFestival

Or purchase tickets here: 

Showclix.com/event/creolerenaissancefestival2018

Info: 337-205-3248 

****RV/Overnight Parking AVAILABLE ****

Monday-Friday 9am-4pm/Pick up permit at City Hall:

P.O. Box 69 / 801 The Boulevard, Rayne, LA

After 4pm/weekends/Pick up permit at: 

Rayne Police Department

200 Oak St, Rayne, LA

-Authentic Creole Food 

-Inside the Civic Center 

-Doors open @ 12

-1st ever battle of the bands with a chance to win $500 cash & a spot on the festival next year 

-9 great bands:

   Beau Bayou

   Dexter Ardoin

   Rosie Ledet

   Mike Broussard

   Leon Chavis

   Wayne Singleton 

   JPaul Jr 

   Chris Ardoin

   Keith Frank 

