7th Annual Creole Renaissance Festival

In the United States, July 6th recognizes National Fried Chicken Day. On this day, fried chicken lovers across the country celebrate this American favorite at a nearby restaurant, home, or an outdoor picnic.

Scottish immigrants brought their tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat to the southern United States. After its introduction to the American South, fried chicken soon became a staple. Over time, seasonings and spices were added to enrich the flavor of the chicken.