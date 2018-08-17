68th annual Delcambre Shrimp Festival

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival back for another year. The festival opened on Wednesday night but don’t worry Acadiana still plenty of festivities still on tap for the weekend.

The gates open Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday morning at 9 a.m., and Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival featuring live music all weekend, a shrimp cook-off, and a blessing of the fleet Sunday morning.

The Delcambre shrimp festival in its 68 year and showing no signs of slowing down. So dust off them Reeboks and make your way out to Delcambre to celebrate all things shrimp.

Check out more about what’s in store this weekend here.