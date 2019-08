BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Governor John Bel Edwards was in Lafayette today to celebrate the completion of the Albertson Parkway widening project.



Gov. Edwards says the economic value of this project is profound and will provide better mobility throughout the Acadiana area and fast tracking travel from Lafayette to New Orleans.



The $63.7 million dollar project included widening U.S. 90 from four to six lanes from Albertson Parkway to north of the Ambassador Caffery intersection.