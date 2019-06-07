5th Annual “Battle for Paddle” happening Saturday

The 5th Annual “Battle for the Paddle” returns to the Shrimp Capitol of Acadiana on Saturday.

This shrimp cook-off is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the volunteer fire department in Delcambre.

The 5th Annual “Battle for the Paddle’ will be taking place on the Shrimp Festival grounds.

There will be live music, a live auction, and kids activities.

The admission price for the “Battle for the Paddle” is 5 dollars.

The funds raised on Saturday will go to new gear, tools, and equipment for the Delcambre Volunteer Fire Department.

