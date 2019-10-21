50-year-old Mississippi man killed in crash on I-10 at Whiskey Bay exit

A 50-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at the Whiskey Bay exit.

According to State Police, John Cloninger of Pearl, MS. ran off the roadway to the right and struck a concrete bridge rail.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Cloninger was driving a Peterbilt tractor trailer westbound and struck the railing, causing the Peterbilt to fall to the ground beneath the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Police say he was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Cloninger for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, according to police.