Morgan City PD

MORGAN CITY, La. - A Morgan City mother was charged with Child Desertion.

32-year old Brittney Crouch was arrested by Morgan City Police for an incident that took place earlier in August. Authorities say Crouch was in an intoxicated state and a 5 year old child in her custody was able to leave the home and wander the neighborhood. The child was found unharmed.

Crouch is behind held in the Morgan City Jail at this time.