Lafayette Consolidated Government civil service employees and all non-elected employees reporting to the city-parish council and the Mayor-President will receive a 5% pay raise.

The raise, approved by the LPUA governing board, will go into effect immediately.

Passed by the Lafayette City-Parish coucil two weeks ago, the pay raise becomes official with the final approval Tuesday by LPUA.

Employees should begin realizing the increases in the next full pay period.