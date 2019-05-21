3rd Tornado Confirmed from Sunday in Evangeline Parish. EF-1 with 110 mph Winds

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The National Weather Service out of Lake Charles confirmed a third tornado from Sunday's storms in Evangeline Parish. An EF-1 Tornado with estimated winds of 110 mph was on the ground for over 9 miles. The tornado Initially touched down 5 miles southeast of Mamou where it traveled close to Point Blue causing severe damages to houses and trees. This tornado was one of the strongest from Sunday Morning's event.

