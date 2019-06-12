37th Annual Juneteenth Celebration returns to Opelousas Saturday

The 37th Annual Juneteenth celebration in Opelousas makes its return to Farmers Market Pavilion this Saturday. The event will run Saturday, June 15th from noon to 5 pm. This is a free family event that will feature live music from Goldman Thibodeaux and Geno Delafose. There will also be arts and crafts, dance performances, and displays of cultural traditions. The annual Juneteenth Folk Life Celebration on Saturday is an alcohol free event.

