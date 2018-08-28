36th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) - This weekend all roads lead to Opelousas for the 36th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival
-
Festival InfoGate opens @ 11:00 a. m.
Admission: $15 @ gate Special Rate for Group $12.00 10 or more!
Kids $5 - 12yrs. & under
NO ICE CHEST ALLOWED ON GROUNDS FOR CLUB MEMBERS 6 PACK COOLER (SMALL ICE WILL BE ALLOWED THIS ONLY)
"ACT NOW! GET YOUR ZYDECO MEMBERS ONLY PACKAGE"
Main (Festival) Stage Events
Located inside the Yambilee Building.
Food
Creole’ food is available along with various beverages for sales throughout the event. Such dishes include: jambalaya, red beans & rice, fried turkey wings, fried pig tails, boudin hog cracklins, seafood, and even alligator on the stick. Sweet potato pies, pralines, and other sweets is also available. All of this great tasting food is prepared and served by cooks from various community businesses and non-profit organizations.
Restrooms
Public restroom
Parking
FREE public parking.
RV Parking
$10 fee a day for RV for parking. No electrical hook-up. Access to water.
Tents
You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and assemble tents/tarps to provide shade.
Contact US Festival Director, Lena Charles at lenafcharles@bellsouth.net or 337-290-6048
ABSOLUTELY NO BBQ PITS, GLASS CONTAINERS, OR OPEN FLAME BURNERS.
A SAFETY REQUIREMENT