36th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival

Main (Festival) Stage Events

Located inside the Yambilee Building.



Food

Creole’ food is available along with various beverages for sales throughout the event. Such dishes include: jambalaya, red beans & rice, fried turkey wings, fried pig tails, boudin hog cracklins, seafood, and even alligator on the stick. Sweet potato pies, pralines, and other sweets is also available. All of this great tasting food is prepared and served by cooks from various community businesses and non-profit organizations.



Restrooms

Public restroom



Parking

FREE public parking.



RV Parking

$10 fee a day for RV for parking. No electrical hook-up. Access to water.



Tents

You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and assemble tents/tarps to provide shade.



Contact US Festival Director, Lena Charles at lenafcharles@bellsouth.net or 337-290-6048



ABSOLUTELY NO BBQ PITS, GLASS CONTAINERS, OR OPEN FLAME BURNERS.



A SAFETY REQUIREMENT