Local

36th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 07:39 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 07:44 AM CDT

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) - This weekend all roads lead to Opelousas for the 36th Annual Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival

  • Festival Info

    Gate opens @ 11:00 a. m.
    Admission: $15 @ gate Special Rate for Group $12.00 10 or more!
    Kids $5 - 12yrs. & under

    NO ICE CHEST ALLOWED ON GROUNDS FOR CLUB MEMBERS 6 PACK COOLER (SMALL ICE WILL BE ALLOWED THIS ONLY)

    "ACT NOW! GET YOUR ZYDECO MEMBERS ONLY PACKAGE"

  • Main (Festival) Stage Events

    Located inside the Yambilee Building.

    Food

    Creole’ food is available along with various beverages for sales throughout the event. Such dishes include: jambalaya, red beans & rice, fried turkey wings, fried pig tails, boudin hog cracklins, seafood, and even alligator on the stick. Sweet potato pies, pralines, and other sweets is also available. All of this great tasting food is prepared and served by cooks from various community businesses and non-profit organizations.

    Restrooms

    Public restroom

    Parking

    FREE public parking.

    RV Parking

    $10 fee a day for RV for parking. No electrical hook-up. Access to water.

    Tents

    You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and assemble tents/tarps to provide shade. 

    Contact US Festival Director, Lena Charles at lenafcharles@bellsouth.net or 337-290-6048

    ABSOLUTELY NO BBQ PITS, GLASS CONTAINERS, OR OPEN FLAME BURNERS.

    A SAFETY REQUIREMENT

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center