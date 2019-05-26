33rd annual Zydeco Extravaganza
LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY)- The festival combines the Zydeco music we all love, and has everything you need to dance the day away.
Including live music from some of the area's hottest Zydeco acts, and amateur accordion contest, food vendors and so much more.
Keith Frank goes on at 11 tonight, and you can still purchase tickets at the door.
