31st Cajun Heartland State Fair still taking place until June 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The 31st annual Cajun Heartland State Fair is still taking place over at the Cajundome until June 2nd.

The fair has a ferris wheel has, roller coaster prizes, a petting zoo, food and more.

Parking is free, however admission is 3 dollars a person, but children under the age of 2-years-old are free.

