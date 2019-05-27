31st Cajun Heartland State Fair still taking place until June 2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The 31st annual Cajun Heartland State Fair is still taking place over at the Cajundome until June 2nd.
The fair has a ferris wheel has, roller coaster prizes, a petting zoo, food and more.
Parking is free, however admission is 3 dollars a person, but children under the age of 2-years-old are free.
