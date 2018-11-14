3 Lafayette apartments damaged in fire, no injuries reported

A structure fire damaged three apartments Tuesday evening in the 100 block of Southfield Pkwy.

Lafayette Fire officials say they responded about 6:35 p.m. where smoke and flames were visible from the rear of the apartment.

Public Spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews battled the two-story building fire for approximately 40 minutes before it was contained.

He said the fire had extended to the attic and two adjacent apartments, resulting in the tenants being displaced.

Trahan said the occupant noticed the fire around her shed and alerted neighbors who attempted to extinguish the fire, but were not able.

Trahan said fire investigators have determined that the fire originated within a small shed attached to the back of the dwelling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.