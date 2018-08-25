3 injured in shooting near Academy Street in Opelousas Video

OPELOUSAS (KLFY) - UPDATE: Opelousas Police are investigating following a shooting before dawn Saturday at the intersection of Academy Street and East Blanchard.

Police say 3 people were shot, and driven by personal vehicles to a local hospital.

The three victims all had non life threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition.

A suspect is unknown at this time, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update the story as information becomes available.