3 Hurricanes in the Atlantic, 1 Tropical Wave Headed into the Gulf

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The tropics are very active across the Atlantic Basin with three named storms, all at hurricane strength.

Hurricane Florence will not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico but will be a major threat for the southeast coast of the U.S. later this week.

Behind Florence, Hurricane Isaac will continue a westward track into the Caribbean where it should weaken and begin to fall apart.

As of this time, Isaac does not look like a threat for the Gulf either but worth watching closely.

Behind Isaac, Hurricane Helene is forecasted to make a sharp turn north and stay in the Atlantic through its lifespan with no threat to any land.

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system over the next 5 days as this disturbance moves into the western Gulf.

There could be some development before it reaches the southern Texas coast line but heavy rains will spread into Texas regardless of development.

This disturbance will be close to Louisiana and some bouts of heavy rain will be possible for our area depending on the track and how well this system organizes.

Impacts to Acadiana look minimal at this time but this forecast will change.