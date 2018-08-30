3 arrested in Acadia Parish stolen property ring
ACADIA PARISH, La. - 3 people are behind bars after an investigation into stolen property.
Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says investigators executed a search warrant in the 7200 block of the Church Point Highway in Branch on Wednesday afternoon. “The search was in regards to an open investigation of stolen property. The search led to the recovery of a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, illegal firearms and illegal drugs” stated Sheriff Gibson.
Deputies recovered a 2002 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, several firearms with one being a sawed off shotgun and 15 grams of Methamphetamine.
Arrested were:
Heath Habetz, 41 of Rayne. Habetz was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property.
Gerry Lasseigne Jr., 34 of Carencro. Lasseigne was charged with Possession of Stolen Property.
Cassie Granger, 34 of Lafayette. Granger was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a firearm.
