28-year-old man drowns in Evangeline Parish

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities said a man drowned in a Crooked Creek park Sunday.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was doing his normal routine patrol on the 1300 block of Sandy Beach Drive near the beach area when he was notified of a drowning person needing help.

First responders and search and rescue was immediately contacted. Rescuer’s from first responders swam to the location where the drowning victim was last seen.

A short time later, rescuers located an unresponsive male subject and swims back to the beach area with him, Acadian Ambulance medics immediately attempted to resuscitate the man, CPR but was unable to revive him.

The subject was pronounced dead from drowning by an Evangeline Parish Coroner.

The victim was later identified as Lester Keller, of Mansura.