KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig previews the “27th Annual Bailey’s Thanksgiving Luncheon” Wednesday morning on Passe Partout.

Below is a statement from Bailey’s Seafood & Grill in Lafayette about their annual event.

“Since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill has been serving meals to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving day. We feel honored and blessed to host this event for the 27th year.

From 10:30 am-2 p.m., we’ll be providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal at Bailey’s (located at 5520-A Johnston St). There will be transportation for those who need assistance getting to the restaurant, as well as deliveries for those who are unable to come due to physical disabilities.”

If you know anyone who is need of a Thanksgiving meal, please pass on the message! For more information, please call (337)-988-6464.