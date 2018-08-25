26 year old driver booked on DWI charges in fatal crash on Johnston Street Video

one man is dead, four others injured, and a local business took a big hit after a car crash on Johnston Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

News 10's Rebeca Marroquin has more on this ongoing investigation.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Christopher Mouledous was the driver of one of the vehicles.

He reportedly passed away after he was transported to a local hospital.

A second driver, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say her identity will not be released until she is released.

Local business, Cajun Auto Sales was also impacted by the overnight crash.

The owner, Doug Williamson, tells me multiple vehicles on his lot were damaged with some beyond repair.

But he says those cars are the least of his worries.

"The person that was killed. I just heard that he had a family and that's really what gets to me right now. That's what I'm thinking and I can feel myself inside just wondering how that family how it's changed their lives today."

Lafayette police tell me the other three people that were taken to the hospital after the wreck were passengers in the two vehicles involved.

ORIGINAL: A portion of Johnston Street was closed off early Saturday morning following a crash.

Lafayette Police were on scene, but no details were released.

It happened just after midnight, when approx. six Lafayette Police units blocked off Johnston Street near Vital and Doucet Road in front of the movie theatre.

Witnesses on the scene say it was vehicle crash.

A driver, we're told, was swerving out of control traveling down Johnston before the crash occurred.

Along the way the vehicle reportedly collided with a second vehicle.

Developing story. More to follow.