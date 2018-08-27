22 year old found with stolen gun in New Iberia

An arrest was made after a stolen gun was found during a foot pursuit over the weekend, according to New Iberia police.

A K9 Officer was dispatched to investigate a report of an individual that was in possession of a firearm on Mixon Street.

During the investigation, which also involved a foot chase, police recovered a Taurus Millennium 40 cal, which came back stolen out of Lafayette.

22 year old Tori Boss of New Iberia was booked into Iberia Parish jail for Illegal carrying on weapons, possession of firearm in firearm free zone, obstruction of justice, and possession of stolen firearm.