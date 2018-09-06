Local

22-year-old dead after shots ring out in Avondale

A 22-year-old man died after he was shot several times in Avondale late Wednesday night, deputies say.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 10:22 p.m. in the 300 block of Senate Drive. Deputies responding to calls of gunfire found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

JPSO says there are no known motive or suspects in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

