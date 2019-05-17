22 fallen Acadiana officers honored at memorial service

National Police Week observances are being held across the country.

Tonight, a special memorial service was held in Lafayette.

Lafayette police units traveled from the main police station on University Avenue to St. Barnabas Church on Camellia Boulevard.

The department's annual police memorial service took place at the church.

22 fallen officers from Acadiana were honored.

Lafayette police chief Toby Aguillard says it's important to participate in events like this.

"It's a reminder to our guys it's also a reminder to the public that these officers that we have daily put their life on the line, and their willingness to sacrifice it all to keep us all safe," says Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard.

12 law enforcement agencies from across Acadiana were represented.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now