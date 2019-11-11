2019 Veterans Day deals in Louisiana

Veterans will receive some special deals today across Louisiana.

Here’s just some of the deals we know of.

Baton Rouge Zoo – Baton Rouge, LA

Military veterans and active military: Complimentary admission for you and up to five guests when presenting a valid military ID on 11/9.

Casa Ole – Louisiana

Complimentary meal to all active and retired military personnel and their spouses on 11/11.

Chophouse New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

Monday, November 11th Chophouse New Orleans is honoring veterans and active duty military service members with a free entrée.

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel – Charenton, LA

All veterans and active U.S. service members are invited to a free $20 food credit to any of its restaurants on Veterans Day.

Jungle Gardens – Avery Island, LA

Free entrance to the Jungle Gardens Tour for Veterans. Valid 11/8-11/11.

National World War II Museum – New Orleans, LA

Free admission to all Veterans on Veterans day 11/11/2019. Admission is free to WWII Veterans throughout the year.

Pluckers Wing Bar – Arlington, Allen, Austin, Cedar Park, Cypress, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Killeen, Plano, Round Rock, San Marcos, Selma, Webster, TX and Baton Rouge, LA

Veterans and active duty military enjoy a free meal on Monday, November 11th. This offer is dine-in only with military ID.

TABASCO Visitor Center – Avery Island, LA

Free entrance to the TABASCO Tour for veterans from 11/8-11/11.

