2018 Veterans Day Free Meals, Discounts, Sales and Deals
Retailers around the country are thanking veterans for their service this Veterans Day with special deals, freebies and discounts.
Click the link below for discounts you can get if you have served, as well as ways to contribute to the deals if you'd like to thank a service member.
https://militarybenefits.info
Since Veterans Day is on Sunday, many retailers are choosing to do so earlier in the week, so be sure to check the date before redeeming the offer.
Also check with the restaurant to see if a military ID or military uniform is required to secure the deal.
